SC Grants Bail To 'Vyapam' Scam Whistleblower Anand Rai: All You Need to Know

The dharna case: However, the current hearing was related to him allegedly being part of a mob that attacked the district collector.

While granting him bail, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who was hearing the case along with Justice Narasimha remarked:

"This man is an ophthalmologist. The allegation is that he was part of a mob which attacked the collector. How long will you keep him inside?"

When was he arrested? Rai was arrested on 15 November last year. The trial judge refused him bail on 17 November.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court too dismissed his bail application on 12 December. He then approached the top court.

How is this related to the vyapam scam? Rai, in his petition before the top court, said that he was imprisoned as a result of "conspiracies" against him by government functionaries for having unearthed the scam.

"The entire past record of the Applicant is unblemished and is without any objectionable nature except false implication in the cases launched due to political vendetta," he said.

