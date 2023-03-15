Russian Jets Collide With US Drone Over Black Sea: All You Need To Know

A Russian fighter jet collided with a United States Reaper drone on Tuesday, 14 March, forcing it to crash into the Black Sea.

What happened? A US European Command statement said that the collision occurred when two Russian Su-27 fighter jets flew towards a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the international waters near Crimea.

“Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," the US said, according to The Guardian.

"This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," the statement added.