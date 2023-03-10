Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Father Dies After Falling from Gurugram High-Rise
The police said that he was taken to Paras Hospital, where he was declared dead.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Oyo Rooms founder, Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh died on Friday, 10 March, after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise building in Gurugram, said the police.
The police said they received the information at around 1 pm from DLF Security that a person had fallen from the 20th floor in DLF Crest Society in Gurugram.
Statement by Ritesh Agarwal:
Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement, "With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief.”
What have the police said?
The police said that Ramesh Agarwal was taken to Paras Hospital, where he was declared dead. A statement by the Gurugram police stated that a team, along with the SHO of Sector 53 police station, visited the building where the accident took place.
"During inspection of the place of occurrence, the fallen person was identified as Ramesh Parsad Agarwal. He was brought dead in Paras Hospital," the police's statement read.
The police also mentioned that after taking a statement of his son Aashish Agarwal, an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), was carried out.
A postmortem was conducted and the body has been handed over to the family, the police added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from what-we-know
Topics: Ritesh Agarwal OYO Rooms Gurugram
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.