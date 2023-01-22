ADVERTISEMENT

Nine Injured in Twin Blasts in Jammu Ahead of Republic Day, Here's What we Know

The blasts occurred within 20 minutes of each other and have posed a security threat ahead of the Republic Day.

The Quint
Published
What We Know
1 min read
Nine Injured in Twin Blasts in Jammu Ahead of Republic Day, Here's What we Know
i

(Nine civilians were injured in two separate blasts in Jammu's Narwal on Saturday, 21 January. As per a report by The Hindu, the blasts occurred within 20 minutes of each other and have posed a security threat ahead of the Republic Day and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

What We Know So Far? At around 11 am, the first explosion took place inside a parked vehicle in Narwal’s Transport Yard area. This was followed by a second blast in another vehicle in the vicinity.

As per officials, the condition of those injured in the blasts is now stable.

What Is The Police Saying? “The area was vacated immediately after the first blast. As the process of evacuation was completed, another explosion took place just 50 metres away. All the injured are stable. The incident is being investigated,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The officials said that a forensic team lifted traces of explosives from the spot to determine if it was an improvised explosive device (IED) with a timer or a sticky bomb.

Relief Announced by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha: LG Sinha announced a relief of Rs 50,000 for those injured. “Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

Topics:  Jammu 

25
100
200

or more

3 months
12 months
12 months
