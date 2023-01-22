Nine Injured in Twin Blasts in Jammu Ahead of Republic Day, Here's What we Know

(Nine civilians were injured in two separate blasts in Jammu's Narwal on Saturday, 21 January. As per a report by The Hindu, the blasts occurred within 20 minutes of each other and have posed a security threat ahead of the Republic Day and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

What We Know So Far? At around 11 am, the first explosion took place inside a parked vehicle in Narwal’s Transport Yard area. This was followed by a second blast in another vehicle in the vicinity.

As per officials, the condition of those injured in the blasts is now stable.