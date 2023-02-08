POCSO Case: Deepak Chaurasiya Misses Hearing 'to Meet CM', Arrest Warrant Issued
The case against the journalist pertains to him airing 'morphed, edited and obscene' videos of a 10-year-old girl.
A Haryana court on Wednesday, 8 February issued a second arrest warrant against Journalist-News Anchor Deepak Chaurasiya, in relation to a 2013 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case.
The warrant: The Additional Sessions Judge Shashi Chauhan issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against the journalist after he skipped a hearing, purportedly because of a pre-scheduled interview with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 4 February, which was the day of the hearing, reported LiveLaw.
In response to Chaurasiya's counsel submitting an application of personal exemption from court, the judge reportedly said:
"Hence, keeping in view the peculiar circumstances of the case that the present case has already become very old and registered under the POCSO Act and the application for personal exemption moved by the applicant/accused is not supported by any affidavit and no cogent documentary proof regarding his absence has been filed therefore, no ground is made out to allow the application and same stands dismissed."As per LiveLaw
Prosecution, meanwhile, added that Chaurasiya's absence could be attributed to him wanting to delay the proceedings further.
The case against Chaurasiya: The case against the journalist pertains to him airing 'morphed, edited and obscene' videos of a 10-year-old girl and her family, and associating it to an unrelated sexual offences case.
Topics: Yogi Adityanath POCSO Cases
