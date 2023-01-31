Amid Fear of Recession, IMF Forecasts Growth in India at 6.8% In 2024

Key takeaways: The global growth which is estimated at 3.4 percent in 2022 is projected to fall to 2.9 percent in 2023 and then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. World trade growth is expected to decline in 2023 to 2.4 percent and rise to 3.4 percent in 2024, IMF said.

What's the forecast for India? The Indian economy is expected to slowdown in the next fiscal year, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday. India’s inflation moderated to an 11-month low 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent a month before, it said.

Growth in India is set to rise to 6.8 per cent in 2024, after plummeting to 6.1 per cent in 2023 from 6.8 per cent in 2022.