Azam Khan's Son Disqualified from UP Assembly After Conviction in 2008 Case
Khan represented Suar constituency in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan has been disqualified from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 15 February, after a special court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a 15-year-old case on Monday.
"Abdullah Azam Khan has been disqualified following the Moradabad court order sentencing him to two years (in jail) in a 15-year-old case. His seat has been declared vacant from 13 February," a senior official of the Assembly said.
The sentence: Khan was sentenced to two two-year imprisonment along with his father, Azam Khan, also a senior SP leader, by a special court for blocking traffic on a state highway on 29 January 2008 after their cavalcade was stopped by police for checking in the wake of an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on 31 December 2007, reported news agency PTI.
“Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Smita Goswami sentenced Azam Khan and his son Abdullah to two years imprisonment. A fine of Rs 3,000 each was also imposed on them. Later, Azam Khan and his son filed a bail application, which was granted by court. They were released after submitting the required surety,” said Nitin Gupta, District Government Counsel (DGC), Moradabad, as quoted by The Indian Express.
Not the first time: Khan, who represented Suar constituency in Rampur district, has been disqualified in 2020 after the Allahabad High Court set aside his election to the Assembly.
His previous disqualification was effective from 16 December 2019.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from what-we-know
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.