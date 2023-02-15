Azam Khan's Son Disqualified from UP Assembly After Conviction in 2008 Case

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan has been disqualified from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 15 February, after a special court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a 15-year-old case on Monday.

"Abdullah Azam Khan has been disqualified following the Moradabad court order sentencing him to two years (in jail) in a 15-year-old case. His seat has been declared vacant from 13 February," a senior official of the Assembly said.

The sentence: Khan was sentenced to two two-year imprisonment along with his father, Azam Khan, also a senior SP leader, by a special court for blocking traffic on a state highway on 29 January 2008 after their cavalcade was stopped by police for checking in the wake of an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on 31 December 2007, reported news agency PTI.