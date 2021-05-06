8 Nabbed, 3 Cops Suspended After MoS Claims Convoy Attacked in WB
The Minister was on his way to meet BJP workers to take stock of the alleged post-poll violence in the state.
Eight people were arrested on Thursday after Minister of State (MoS) of External Affairs V Muraleedharan's convoy was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore district when he was on his way to meet BJP workers who were reportedly injured in political violence.
Three police officers were also placed under suspension, reported ANI, citing West Midnapore SP Dinesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar condemned the attack.
“If a minister’s convoy can be attacked, then, who is safe in Bengal? This is state-sponsored violence. We condemn the violence in Bengal. Special measures should be taken to bring the culprits to justice.”Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
The Allegation
V Muraleedharan had tweeted a video of the attack, saying: “TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip. (sic)”
The incident came amid allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Trinamool workers going on a rampage, looting, killing and even indulging in sexual crimes against opposition parties after it won the West Bengal assembly elections. The reports of violence started doing the rounds from the evening of 2 May when the election results were declared. TMC, however, denied the allegations and blamed the BJP for inciting violence.
More Details
On 3 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from the West Bengal government on the violence and steps taken by the state to curb the same. The MHA rapped the Bengal government again on 5 May saying that it had not submitted the previously-sought report.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also asked for a report from the Bengal Home Ministry and has said that Prime Minister Modi has called him to express anguish over the violence in Bengal.
Ex-TMC MLA From Bengal's Dinhata Attacked
On the same day, news of former TMC MLA from Bengal's Dinhata Udayan Guha being attacked in Cooch Behar district also came in. Guha lost the Dinhata seat to BJP's Nisith Pramanik by a narrow margin of a little over 50 votes in the just-concluded elections.
Reports suggested that Guha suffered serious injuries to his right arm. The Trinamool has alleged BJP’s hand in the attack.
