After Reminder on Report, MHA Sends Team to WB to Probe Violence

Amid a row over post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed and sent a four-member team to the state to probe the matter, officials said, reported The Indian Express.

The four-member team is led by an additional secretary rank official, the report added.

The team left for Kolkata on Thursday morning and has been given 48 hours to come back with a report, the daily added, quoting an MHA official.

Meanwhile, the MHA has asked the West Bengal governor to send a report on the law and order situation in the state, ANI reported, quoting government sources.

This comes after the MHA on Wednesday for the second time wrote to the Bengal government asking why a report it had sought on the violence earlier had not been submitted.