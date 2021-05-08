‘Bengal Has Spine’: Mamata Attacks Centre, EC in Assembly Session
This was the first session of the West Bengal Assembly since Mamata Banerjee was elected CM for the third time.
Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run central government and the Election Commission (EC), at the first session of the state Assembly since she was elected CM for the third, consecutive time.
Banerjee, supremo of the Trinamool Congress, spoke on universal, free vaccination, her party's victory and the role of the Election Commission in the recently-concluded elections.
"Rs 30,000 crore is nothing", said the Chief Minister, reiterating her demand for universal vaccination.
"Why are they not allotting Rs 30,000 crore for vaccines when they are making new parliaments and statues and PM's residence worth Rs 20,000 crore?" asked Banerjee at the floor of the West Bengal Assembly.
The CM’s statement comes after she wrote two consecutive letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding shortages of essential drugs, medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders.
Banerjee further attacked the BJP for investing excessive time and resources into the elections.
"Bengal has a spine and it never bows. There was a conspiracy, all central ministers landed here. I don’t know how many crores they spent on planes and hotels. Money was flowing like water here," she said.
"Election Commission needs immediate reforms," she added.
‘BJP Not Ready to Accept Mandate’
She further said that the BJP had not been able to accept its loss. "Why is there so much discrimination with Bengal? They sent the central team within 24 hours of oath-taking. Actually, they (BJP) are not ready to accept the public mandate. I never support violence. They are spreading fake news and fake videos.”
"The young generation has voted for us. This is a new morning for us. TMC has been elected back to power with a landslide mandate. It is a miracle and historic. This was because of the people and women of Bengal,” she said, speaking on her party's massive mandate.
In the elections, the Trinamool won 213 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the BJP won 77. Voting for two more seats is yet to happen.
