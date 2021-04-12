Bengal Elections: EC Imposes 24-Hr Campaign Ban on Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission on Monday, 12 April, imposed a 24-hour campaigning ban on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “highly insinuating” and “provocative remarks,” which the poll body said were laden with “serious potential of breakdown of law and order.”

The EC noted that the CM violated provisions under the Model Code of Conduct, sections 123(3) and (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, and 1951 and 186, 189 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

“The commission hereby condemns such statements portent with serious law and order problem across the state and sternly warns Ms Banerjee and advises her to desists from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force,” the notice read.