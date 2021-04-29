Inspite of Surge, COVID-19 Management May Not Turn Votes in Bengal

“The data available to us does not show any change in voting pattern due to the COVID-19 situation. While it is wrong to say that areas outside Kolkata are not aware of the COVID situation, the issue has surfaced too late in the day to make an electoral impact. For an issue to become a voting issue, the voter has to first face the problem, realise the problem and then process it to cast their vote on the same. That is not happening. Not even in Kolkata”, said a Trinamool insider, who did not want to be identified.

The party, however, has kept up its attack against the BJP with regard to its COVID management like it has highlighted all the missteps of the central government in the past.

“We have always spoken about the places where the Centre or the BJP has fallen short nationally. Be it Hathras or the CAA or something else. The COVID crisis is just that. Another issue of national policy that the BJP has, to put it mildly, messed up”, said the TMC insider.

The BJP’s state leadership also doesn’t believe that COVID management in say Delhi, or Uttar Pradesh will have an impact in the Bengal polls.

“The rallies were conducted by all parties and the people saw that. When it comes to voting, the people are more bothered about cut money and corruption that has plagued them for 10 years. People dying because of COVID in Delhi is not on their minds at all”, said a senior BJP leader.

From travel across Bengal during the elections, another interesting point is what was mentioned by Amitava Pattanayak.

Even in 2020, when the virus hit, people in Bengal were more affected by the lockdown than the virus itself. Across the state, from South to North, people recounted painful tales of loss of livelihood during the lockdown. The stories of being affected by corona and subsequent lack of healthcare infrastructure were few and far between. In fact, this reporter found that healthcare facilities were only spoken about in some districts of North Bengal which has only one government COVID facility that caters to all six districts of North Bengal as well as some patients from Sikkim.

The fear of the lockdown, therefore, far exceeds the fear of contracting the virus, as Pattanayak said.

And with both the central and the state government announcing that a lockdown in the state is not a possibility, that fear has been temporarily quelled.

With COVID numbers in the state hitting a new record every day, even with low levels of testing, the political plan of getting the electorate to worry about the virus only after the election is over, may be successful.