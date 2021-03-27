BJP Leader Says Mamata Called Him for Help, Releases Recording

As the first phase of polls commenced in the West Bengal Assembly elections, a BJP leader from Nandigram alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him to ask for help in the polls.

Banerjee will contest from Nandigram, which goes to polls on 1 April, against the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and the Left Front’s Minakshi Mukherjee.

The BJP leader, Proloy Pal, known to be a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari, was earlier with the TMC and defected to the BJP with Adhikari. Pal claimed that the Chief Minister called him around 10 am on 27 March.