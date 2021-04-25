Bengal Polls: Amid COVID Crisis, What EC Could’ve Done, But Didn’t

If you were wondering what a safe number for congregations during an unprecedented COVID-19 surge in the country is, the Election Commission of India (EC) has an answer. And apparently, it's 500.

On 22 April, after being pulled up by the Calcutta High Court (for the second time), the EC announced guidelines for the electoral campaign in West Bengal in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its ‘guidelines’, the EC said four days before campaigning ended for the month-long election, that election rallies could only be conducted with a maximum of 500 people.