Ki Bolche Bangla: Year After Riots, How Will This Locality Vote?

In May 2020, as the nation grappled with coronavirus lockdown, the locality of Telinipara in West Bengal's Hooghly district, faced another tragedy. Full-fledged communal riots, between the Hindu and Muslim communities, spanning across three days, engulfed the area. At the time, The Quint, was one of the few organisations that covered these riots. We reported how the genesis of these riots was stigma faced by the Muslims who were constantly told that they "spread corona". Why did people feel so? Well, as we learnt then, this notion was spread by the skewed (and bigoted) coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi by many in the legacy media.

With elections in Hooghly around the corner, we went back to Telinipara, for this episode of our Ki Bolche Bangla series. We spoke to some people we met last time and some people we couldn't to see if the riots are an electoral issue for them.