COVID-19 FAQ: What New Restrictions Have Been Imposed in Bengal?

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 5 May, announced a slew of new COVID-19 restrictions and will curtail operations of some establishments in light of the surge in cases in the state.

The state on Tuesday, 4 May, reported its highest one-day spike of COVID cases with 17,693 new patients and the highest single-day rise in deaths with 107 COVID-related fatalities as per the Union Health Ministry Data.

Banerjee announced that hawkers as well as journalists, along with frontline health workers, will be prioritised for vaccinations, as per PTI.

So what are the new restrictions in place?