West Bengal: TMC, BJP to Meet EC Over ‘Rigging Of Poll’ Allegation
BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said TMC’s allegations on rigging of polls was due to being ‘under pressure.’
A 10-member Trinamool Parliamentary delegation led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader Lok Sabha and Derek O'Brien, leader Rajya Sabha was scheduled to meet Election Commission in Kolkata at 12:00 noon on Saturday, 27 March.
The BJP delegation, too, led by National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, will meet the West Bengal Election chief at 2 PM.
The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began on earlier in the day, recording 24.61 percent voter turnout until 11 AM.
In a letter to the EC, O’Brien wrote:
“Voter turnout for ACs Kanthi Dakshin (216) and Kanthi Uttar (213) at 9:13am was 18.47 percent and 18.95 percent respectively. Four minutes later, at 9:17am, voter turnout reduced to 10.60 percent and 9:40 percent. Such discrepancy raises question on genuineness of data issued by EC.”
BJP West Bengal Pres Dilip Ghosh responding to TMC’s allegations on rigging of polls said that the latter was ‘under pressure.’
“TMC knows that it is losing and that’s why it is saying all this. For such complaints, TMC should go to the Election Commission. TMC and Mamata Banerjee are under pressure and that is why they are saying such things,” said Ghosh.
The 30 of 294 seats polling in the first phase are spread across the districts of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. This area is popularly known as the Jangalmahal and has a high Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population.
