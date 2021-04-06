WB Polls Phase 3: Voting Begins in 31 Seats, Mostly TMC Bastions
Catch all the live updates from the third phase of polling in the West Bengal elections here.
As the battle for Bengal rages on, polling began in the third phase of the Assembly elections in the state with 31 seats across three districts – South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly – casting their ballots.
Most of the 31seats are traditional Trinamool Congress (TMC) bastions with the party having won 29 of them in the 2016 Assembly elections.
- Sixteen seats in South 24 Parganas, seven seats in Howrah, and eight seats in Hooghly are going to polls
- Key candidates in the fray include Dr Nirmal Maji (TMC), Swapan Dasgupta (BJP), and Kanti Ganguly (CPI-M), among others
- Among the 31 seats in the third phase, the CPI(M) is contesting 12 seats while the Congress is contesting seven seats. The BJP and TMC are contesting all 31 seats each
- The elections in West Bengal are taking place in eight phases, and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May
Voting Delayed in One Booth of Hooghly
Polling is yet to begin at booth number 129 of AC 200 in Arambag, Hooghly, according to ANI.
"Confident," Says Swapan Dasgupta As Voting begins in His Constituency
Swapan Dasgupta, who recently joined the BJP said that he is confident about hsi victory, as polling begins in his constituency Tarakeshwar.
“It is a new experience but I'm quietly confident. I don't necessarily have to show my confidence. In terms of support I've got from people, I think I'll win,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
Voting Begins
Voting begins in 31 constituencies for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections
16 Seats in South 24 Parganas
The sixteen seats voting from South 24 Parganas include Basanti, Kultali, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar, Jainagar, Baruipur Purba, Canning Paschim, Canning Purba, Baruipur Paschim, Magrahat Purba, Magrahat Paschim, Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachhia, and Bishnupur.
