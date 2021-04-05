Mamata is Fighting All Alone: Jaya Bachchan Campaigns For TMC

Addressing a rally in Debanandapur, Hooghly, on Monday, TMC leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP saying, “Can't you find a local candidate to contest elections? They (BJP) don't have locals. All their people have been borrowed from either TMC or CPM,” ANI quoted.

The leader went on to say that those who can't even pronounce ‘Sonar Bangla’ properly, can’t rule Bengal.

Questioning the lengthy elections in the state, even as the country witnesses a second wave of the COVID infection, Banerjee said, “What was the need for an eight-phase election? It was done by the BJP mandal. Given the present situation, shouldn't they have wrapped up the election within a short period?”

“I shall win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs,” the CM claimed.