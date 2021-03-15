Mamata Hid Criminal Cases, Cancel Her Nomination: Suvendu Adhikari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 15 March, filed a complaint with the Returning Officer accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hiding six cases against her and demanded cancellation of her nomination.

Banerjee is contesting the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls from the Nandigram constituency. The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari, who was once the close aide of the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Adhikari said, "In her nomination, Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee has not given information about five cases filed against her in various police stations in Assam including Geeta Nagar and Pan Bazaar in 2018. All the cases against her have been filed for her inflammatory speech over the NRC."