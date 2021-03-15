Mamata Hid Criminal Cases, Cancel Her Nomination: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Returning Officer, accusing West Bengal CM of hiding six cases against her.

IANS
Published
West Bengal
1 min read
“In her nomination, Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee has not given information about cases filed against her,” BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari said.
i

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 15 March, filed a complaint with the Returning Officer accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hiding six cases against her and demanded cancellation of her nomination.

Banerjee is contesting the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls from the Nandigram constituency. The BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari, who was once the close aide of the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Adhikari said, "In her nomination, Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee has not given information about five cases filed against her in various police stations in Assam including Geeta Nagar and Pan Bazaar in 2018. All the cases against her have been filed for her inflammatory speech over the NRC."

"Apart from this, she has also not disclosed the information about the case filed against her by the CBI in Kolkata in 2008," he added.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgment, Adhikari said that it’s mandatory for the candidate to disclose all the cases filed against him or her.

"If the candidate fails in doing so, the nomination gets cancelled. In such a situation, the nomination of Mamata Banerjee should be cancelled as she has hidden the information about six cases against her," the BJP leader said.

