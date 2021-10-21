UP Elections: Are Women Voters Finally Emerging as the Decisive Voice?

In a surprise announcement, Congress general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 19 October, said that her party would reserve 40 percent of its tickets for women in the upcoming state Assembly elections. The move, she said, was to 'give voice' to every woman in the state.

Historically, women’s engagement in electoral politics has remained less than that of men but the visible transformations can be observed by looking at election data from Uttar Pradesh. The role of female voters is yet to be recognised in the state.

But the Assembly elections in early 2022 could change that.