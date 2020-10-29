Vanathi Srinivasan Appointed BJP’s Mahila Morcha Prez: Who Is She?

Srinivasan is one of the few leaders of the party to openly supports the fight for rights of LGBTQIA+ community.

In an interview in 2018, Srinivasan said that she “understood that the LGBT community went through a lot of suffering and ostracism and that the phenomena of homosexuality and intersexuality were only natural.” She also stressed on the need to “move beyond discussing their existence to solving their problems, one needs to move beyond a closed mindset and realize that they are also human-beings.”

She launched the first book on the LGBT community in the Tamil, in 2018, which penned by author Gopi Shankar Madurai.