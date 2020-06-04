The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 3 June, arrested a man from Korihar village in Raebareli district, for allegedly beating his wife to death.The man, identified as Dharamraj, was allegedly in an inebriated state, when he beat his wife Sangeeta to death. The accused killed his wife in the presence of their six-year-old son.A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows that other villagers were witness to the incident.Domestic Violence During Lockdown: Helplines & How to Help Victims"He is an alcoholic, and he started beating her on Tuesday evening. She was asking for help but Dharamraj's parents did not do anything. In the morning we heard that she passed away," said a group of villagers, in a video accessed by The Quint.The Raebareli police said that Sangeeta's body has been sent for post-morterm.“We received the news of a woman’s murder in Korihar village. When we went and investigated, we learnt that there is a video from the previous evening of her husband beating her. We have taken note of that. Her body has been sent for post-morterm and the husband has been arrested.”Nityanand Rai, Raebareli PoliceAn FIR will be filed against her husband following the report, the cops said.(With stringer’s inputs.)COVID-19: NCW Launches WhatsApp Number to Report Domestic Violence We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.