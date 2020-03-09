This Road Leads to Sex Work: Who Helps MP’s Child Prostitutes?

“18,” she hurriedly responds to my question. Her even younger-looking peer, perched on the same soiled bedsheet as her, nods furtively, and she announces, a little more confidently now, “19”.

Jaya* doesn’t look 18 or 19. However, I’ve just asked her a fundamental question so as to untangle and get to the beginning of her dubious tale – how old she was when she started standing on the highway outside her house, without any visible marker of her new profession, but with a confidence that caught the attention of trucks, cars, buses, lonely passersby on Neemuch-Ratlam-Mandsaur Highway.