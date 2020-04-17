With No Work & High-Risk For COVID-19, Sex Workers Seek Govt Help

Forty-one-year-old Pinky, a sex worker in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, does not have the money to buy her HIV/AIDS medication because she no longer has an income. “I don’t have the money to eat properly, how will I get money for medicines? I have never before seen a situation like this in my life,” Pinky told IndiaSpend, blaming the lack of customers on the lockdown enforced by the government to contain COVID-19, the infectious viral disease. She took the last dose of her medicine – a month’s dose costs Rs 5,000--on 6 April, 2020, she said.

India extended its lockdown, which was supposed to end on 14 April 14, 2020, until 3 May, 2020.

Hit by the lockdown and advised to practice social distancing, sex workers in Mumbai, Kolkata and Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) told us they have received no assistance from the government, and have barely any money to get by, feed their families and buy medicines.