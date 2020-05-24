The Delhi Police on Saturday, 23 May, arrested two members of women’s student organisation – Pinjra Tod – for their alleged role in the anti-CAA protest in Delhi’s Jafrabad. The sit-in protest took place in February 2020.The two activists – Devangana Kalita (30) and Natasha Narwal (32) – are students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and were reportedly arrested from their homes, around 6:00 pm on Saturday.Pinjra Tod was formed in 2015, primarily to oppose the hostel curfews imposed by Delhi colleges.‘Unwed & Pregnant’: Trolls Target Safoora Zargar With Fake Claims“They were arrested from their homes in an FIR registered by Jafrabad police station, after interrogation by the Special Cell… Police did not give reasons to their families for their arrest,” the organisation claimed, in a statement on Facebook.“Many students and activists have been arrested by Delhi Police in the last few months. We strongly condemn the witch hunt of democratic activists and students being carried out by the state and appeal to the student community and democratic-minded citizens to remain vigilant … in our struggles in face of this repression,” the organisation added.Kalita is an MPhil student at the Centre for Women’s Studies, while Narwal is a PhD student at the Centre for Historical Studies.Women activists detained while protesting against CJI We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.