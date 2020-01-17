In Odisha, Land Allotment Helps Single Women Live With Dignity

Jambhu Gouda is a 60-year-old single woman from the Karsingh village in Buguda administrative block of Ganjam district. Her husband deserted her around 20 years ago. Left with no option, she started working as a construction labourer for livelihood and to pay for a small single-room rented house.

“After my husband left, I struggled for money and a house. I used to load and unload bricks and mud,” Gouda told VillageSquare.in. “I earned Rs 50 for this work. A larger chunk of my earning used to go for the house rent of Rs 500.”