Of Jhansi Ki Rani, the Woman Who Rewrote Indian History

Today, 159 years after the beloved Jhansi ki Rani died in battle, her memory deserves to be revived.

The Indian struggle against the colonial British powers created heroes; men and women who have definitively re-written histories. The Rani of Jhansi – Rani Lakshmi Bai – was one such hero.

Born in 1828, her bravery, patriotism and martial prowess has inspired folklore and she has been remembered in history as a devoted mother and a relentless warrior.

Mainstream history books remember her as one of the leading figures of the Revolution of 1857 and a symbol of resistance to the British Raj. She and her army led a rebellion against General Hugh Rose’s Central India Field Force. Legend has it that dressed as a sowar (soldier in the cavalry), she took on an enemy soldier with her infant son on her back. She was unhorsed and wounded in the encounter. In another version of the legend, a hurt and bleeding Lakshmi Bai shot at an enemy soldier before he shot her.