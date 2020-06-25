Granting pre-arrest bail to a man accused of rape, Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 23 June, noted that it was 'unbecoming of an Indian woman to sleep after she is ravished.'"The explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act, she was tired and asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman. That is not the way our women react when they are ravished," observed Justice Krishna S Dixit.The 27-year-old accused, Rakesh B, allegedly raped his 42-year-old employer earlier in May. A complaint was filed in Bengaluru's RR Nagar Police station on 2 May, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with Section 66-B of Information Technology Act 2000, reported The Times of India.Delhi Woman Allegedly Raped Inside Rouse Avenue Court By Staffer‘No Objection To Drinks With Accused’: Justice NotesJustice Dixit also questioned why the complainant had to go to her office at night, along with noting that she did not ‘object’ to consuming drinks with the rape accused.“Nothing is mentioned by the complainant as to why she went to her office at night ie 11.00 pm; she has also not objected to consuming drinks with the petitioner and allowing him to stay with her till morning.”The accused has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh. He has been barred from leaving jurisdictional limits without permission, and has been asked to report to the police station every second and fourth Saturday of the month.“Sex is Bad, But Rape is Okay?,” Ekta Kapoor on Cyber Bullying We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.