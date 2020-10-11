Hathras Rape: Why We Women Refuse To Be Just ‘Ma’, ‘Beti’, ‘Behen’

When women are violated in this country, they receive the highest civilian honour bestowed upon them by men — of ‘Ma’. ‘Beti’ is the second highest. Take a poll among women. If they were stranded on the road in the middle of the night, what is it they fear the most? Their designated protectors.

In the backdrop of Hathras and other cities where predatory men are ripping apart babies, adolescent girls and women – often due to the caste identities of the latter – these deaths have sparked a mass hand wringing accompanied by the bewildered question — ‘who would do such a thing to India’s daughters?’

Women of course know the answer to this question only too well. They’ve known it since they were three years old. Their skin bears testimony to this question. Their rage will burn down cities if allowed to be let out.