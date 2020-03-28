Fleabag to Mrs Maisel: Shows For Feminist Souls During Lockdown

Let's admit it. It has been an exhausting week for all of us – given the worldwide battle against the coronavirus pandemic. And for us Indians, this is just the beginning of the 21-day lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the spread of the virus.

So, if you are finding yourself in need of some positive and progressive stories, there's no better place to turn to than the many feminist series, streaming right now on laptops and mobile phones near you.