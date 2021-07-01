'Bill Cosby Not Guilty': Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction

While multiple women accused Cosby of sexual assault, he was tried criminally for only one incident – still making it a landmark event in the #MeToo movement.

He met the survivor in 2002, when she was working in Temple University. She went to the cops with allegations of assault in 2005. The then state prosecutor, Bruce Castor, did not press charges.

While she sued the comedian for defamation, the two reached a settlement in 2006. Between 2014 and 2015, multiple women came forward with similar allegations against Cosby. However, local authorities reopened the case involving the former basketball player just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.