9 Lakh ASHA Women Fight COVID-19, With Just Dupattas as Protection

Julie Joseph had her task cut out. She would go to each of the 500 houses under her in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor twice every week, check for symptoms and the travel history of the residents – all with just a dupatta as her protective gear.

Such is the state of nine lakh Accredited Social Health Activists or ASHAs across the country. They are right in the frontline of the India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic but don’t really share the spotlight with the army of doctors and nurses.

As India ramped up its fight against the outbreak in early March, various state governments started engaging ASHAs, who are typically an interface between the community and the public health system, to aid the corona fight. They are now the foot-soldiers who have put themselves out there, marching from house to house, to spread the message to the corners of India.

ASHA in Hindi means ‘hope’, but these women healthcare workers ‘hope’ to fight the good fight against coronavirus while fighting for protective gear, recognition and decent pay.