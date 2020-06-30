Andhra Woman Assaulted By Colleague for ‘Asking Him to Wear Mask’
A woman employee of AP Tourism Hotel in the state’s Nellore district was attacked by the hotel’s deputy manager.
A woman employee of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Hotel in the state's Nellore district was attacked by the hotel's deputy manager on Saturday, 27 June, after she allegedly advised him to wear a mask.
While the incident took place on Saturday, the CCTV footage of the same went viral on Tuesday. A case has reportedly been filed by the Nellore Police.
The video footage shows C Bhaskar, the deputy manager, storming to the place where the woman employee was sitting, thrashing and assaulting her.
The police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation.
