'Thank You Teacher': Yashwant Deshmukh Remembers Vinod Dua

Way back in 1993, it was a small office in Gulmohur Park where as a journalism student at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), I was supposed to give my final interview to Vinod Dua for joining the team of 'Parakh'.

The initial rounds were already done, and my batch of the IIMC was about to enter the industry when news on TV meant only two programmes: The World This Week and Parakh. And celebrity anchors on TV meant only two faces: Vinod Dua and Prannoy Roy.

Almost a decade earlier, it was the 72-hour-long 'Election Night' broadcast of 1984 that got a schoolkid like me hooked to the world of psephology. To say that I was star-struck while entering Vinod Dua’s office would be an understatement.

“So when are you joining?” came the first question.

“Sir, I am not joining,” I replied.

“Tab itni lambi qawayad kyun karwai bhai?? "(Then why did you force such a long process of selection?)

“Bas.. aapse milna chahta tha.” (I just wanted to see you in person.)