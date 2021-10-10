Yeh Dil Maange More – An Appraisal of the First Months of the CJI Ramana Court

I cannot remember the last time when the Top Court, particularly the Top Justice of the Top Court, received so much press attention.

Ever since Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has taken over the reins from Justice SA Bobde, who spent most of his tenure under the shadows of the pandemic, the comments of his Lordship on and off court have fired up the public imagination.

The media has given front page coverage to his revolutionary public utterances, one of them being that half of India’s Lordships should be women!

Even the staunchest defender of the track record of India’s apex court would grudgingly admit that in the recent years of a strong majority government, the public perception of the court has taken a battering like never before.