Women’s Day: Towards an Inclusive Personal Data Protection Bill

There is global recognition that new technology and ever-evolving cyberspaces recreate societal problems which have historically affected women, children and people of marginalized groups.

United Nations bodies such as the Human Rights Council (UN HRC) and the General Assembly (UN GA) have emphasized the importance regarding the right to privacy in the digital age, and have called for preventive measures and remedies which protect against violation and abuse.

It is relevant to note that the discourse on data and privacy should be understood through a gendered lens — which is not restricted to cisgender/cissexual women, but includes people of different sexual orientations, gender and sexual identities, gender expressions and sex characteristics.