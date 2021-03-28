How India’s Finest Urdu Poets, Male, Obsessed Over Women’s Clothes

A recent controversy over ripped jeans has brought the focus back on clothes, especially women’s clothes and what constitutes decent attire for women. Outrageous and offensive though the remarks were, they have rekindled debates on what women should and should not wear. As always, in this series of columns, we shall attempt to view this debate through the mirror of Urdu poetry and seek answers in the words of Urdu poets, both past and present, to glean a ‘majoritarian’ view on libaas and what women should, and in some cases, should not do with it.

As always, the views range from provocative to traditionalist, sometimes operating from a space of benign patriarchy to, occasionally, inciting outright rebellion against accepted best practices; but this column will be confined to the male gaze, to how men see women and, more to the point, how they would prefer to see them dressed. As to how women see matters of dress, let’s keep that for our next column, next month.