With 'Partition Horrors Day', BJP’s Ire at Mamata's Khela Hobe Divas Is Ironic

West Bengal celebrated the 'Khela Hobe Divas' yesterday much to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) chagrin. However, the saffron party taking up cudgels against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for observing the day on August 16 has become so loaded with irony that it’s a wonder that the party is not overcome with embarrassment.

But then, embarrassment is not a quality that politicians display too often.

Consider the facts of the matter. The BJP, which is still smarting from a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its firebrand leader in the state Assembly election earlier this year, alleged that Mamata’s announcement that August 16 would be celebrated as ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ is reminiscent of Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s call for “Direct Action” on August 16, 1946 — a day which sparked horrific communal riots in Kolkata (then Calcutta) and claimed thousands of lives.