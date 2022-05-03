Why Musk Must Reinvent Twitter: Space for a Genius Renewal

The dust is never allowed to settle, when Elon Musk enters any territory. So it is with Twitter. He’s allowed bits to dribble out, some other bits and bobs have tumbled out of banks. Employee angst has had its turn, his tweets have had their moments of fun.

But nothing has settled into any pattern. It’s still, everything like a drone in a holding position. Perhaps that too is advantage Musk.

The fact that this microblogging addiction does fuel growth of the ever-morphing Twitter community is thanks to the fact that, despite it’s rather obvious dopamine trickery, you stay on. At least if you’re important or just savvy.

Because to log off is to miss too much that may just matter. And this is critical for certain consumer mavens. They then go on to lead cohorts of valuable customers, that matter to all marketeers. Presto. Stickiness right there.

This is more acute in industries where knowing what matters, what’s trending and emerging is essential. This applies to more and more industries today, from consumers products, to lifestyle and health, from foods to travel, from metaverse products to cyber services from mobility products to office supplies. There’s hardly anyone who wants to be left out. And the list of those afflicted, just keeps growing.