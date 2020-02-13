Why Has Amit Shah Suddenly Gone Silent After Delhi Polls?

There was radio silence from Amit Shah as Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party zoomed to a second consecutive victory in Delhi. While prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda congratulated the newly elected chief minister for his stupendous feat, the union home minister who had personally shouldered the responsibility of ousting AAP, chose to say nothing. In fact, he didn’t even show up in Parliament on result day although he was listed to answer questions related to his ministry in the Lok Sabha.

One wonders what was going through Shah’s mind as he absorbed the magnitude of what Kejriwal had pulled off. His thoughts must have left a bitter taste in his mouth because the BJP’s defeat in Delhi will reverberate nationally in the weeks and months ahead.