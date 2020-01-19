Why Shaheen Bagh is Fighting Same Evil As Us, the Kashmiri Pandits

Starved of our heritage, we have regressed to becoming simpler, angrier people. Having to rebuild our lives in cubicles has shrunken our sense of self. We care less about the world, more about our own grievances.

We ask fewer questions and are more willing to follow displays of strength that make us feel safe. Complex narratives scare us.

We have become poster-children of an undemocratic gasbag who publicly attacks, at every occasion, that which we built our history on — scholarship. Every day I dream that we can build real solidarity in this country that can help my community see that the women at Shaheen Bagh are fighting the same evil that afflicted them 30 years ago.

It just uses different names and comes in different colours. Every day, I hope that we can reverse the greatest failure of Indian Liberal-Left establishment: Abandoning what should have been their cause (and in many ways is still their cause).

(Rishi Razdan works in international development. He has formerly been an Entrepreneur, Management Consultant and Fellow with the University of Chicago. This is a blog and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same).