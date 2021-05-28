If WhatsApp Gives in to Indian Govt’s Demands, Should We Worry?

The long and short is that we do not know. According to the government, it is WhatsApp’s responsibility to find a technical solution. WhatsApp, on the other hand, has determined that traceability breaks end-to-end encryption. And that both are incompatible. So, what do we know?

Reports suggest that the government has proposed a method of assigning an alphanumeric hash — essentially an identifier or signature — to each message, so it could be traced back to the originator if it causes unlawful activity.