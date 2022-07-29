What's in Store for India & Other Neighbours as Pak Economy Sinks?

And don’t forget that Khan slashed fuel prices at a time when the rest of the world was raising them. It won him popularity and denied Pakistanis their chance. Despite these facts and figures, which presumably are known to every Pakistani, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) won 15 out of 20 seats in the Punjab by-election, illustrating certain fundamental truths and a surprising new twist. First, the military did a great job of painting the Sharifs red during the whole ‘Panamagate’ scandal, when usually secret government reports were aired and debated endlessly on media. The picture of massive wealth – some of it at least legitimately earned – could not but have turned the stomachs of most Pakistanis.

Second, the military seems unable to reverse its political engineering, That could be because it’s a divided house, as many speculate. While that’s not entirely unusual, their present flapping about is.