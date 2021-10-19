We Need a Better Definition for Social Media To Solve Its Problems

Recent reports suggest that the latest iteration of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, is getting, among other things, a new name, ‘Data Protection Bill’, in an ambiguous overlap with the Information Technology Act. It also includes new definitions for 'social media platform’, as well as the thresholds of users or impact for social media companies to be classified as significant data fiduciaries.

The first is a technicality giving the Bill cover to include non-personal data in its ambit. The second is an important legal consideration that we’ll be better placed to debate once the wording of the Bill is available in the public domain. Even so, we can expect some sort of resolution, or at least a path to one, either through the drafting process in Parliament or a legal challenge.