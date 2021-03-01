India Awaits Mallya’s Extradition: Need For More ‘Streamlining’ 

It has been five years since business tycoon Vijay Mallya fled India on 2 March 2016. His extradition from the United Kingdom is still awaited despite the fact that India has won all the court battles in UK as of 14 May 2020.

The final call on the extradition is in the UK Home Secretary’s hands. Almost a year later, the wait for his extradition seems to be unending. Mallya had fraudulently obtained huge loans from a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, for running his Kingfisher Airlines.

By the time he fled India in 2016, his dues to the banks were to the tune of Rs 9432 crore. However, at that time, only IDBI bank had filed an FIR against him for a fraud of Rs 900 Crore. Other banks in the consortium delayed the filing of FIRs — perhaps fearing that it may involve and implicate their own officers.