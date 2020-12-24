How Can Uttarakhand’s Van Raji People Be Saved Without ‘Imposing’?

“We eat the whole bat except for its head. The oil from burning of bat flesh is rubbed on children’s chests during cough and cold.” Gopal Singh Rajwar showed me limestone caves colonised by bats, on the forest’s edge.

Gopal is amongst the last 1000 individuals of the Van-Raji tribe that is listed amongst the 18 most threatened human groups in India.

Van-Rajis have mostly settled in villages of Kumaon Himalayas, in Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand. A few of them live in Western Nepal too. Mostly, they are cave-dwellers. In Askot Wildlife Sanctuary in Pithoragarh are the Raji villages of Kimkhola and Bhagtirwa.