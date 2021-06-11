UP Polls: Who Will Be the ‘Hindu Icon’ In 2022 — Modi Or Yogi?

The story will not end with Sharma, however; the RSS is acutely aware that there are many pitfalls ahead. There will be arguments over tickets as Yogi pushes for his people and Modi-Shah advocate for their loyalists.

There will be caste tensions as well. The sudden induction of Jitin Prasada into the BJP is a signal that the party is trying to make a play for the Brahmin vote. While it’s good politics to keep this influential community happy, it is a potential flashpoint with Yogi and his Thakur lobby, which has been ruling the roost in UP for the past four years. Hosabale will have to manage the Brahmin-Thakur rivalry in such a way that it doesn’t damage the BJP’s electoral calculations.