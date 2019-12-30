A Muslim and a Socialist — ‘Contradictory’ Images?

The Russo-Japanese War (1904-05), the First World War (1914-18), and the developments on the eve of and in the aftermath of the Khilafat movement (1919-1922) had a profound effect on Indian politics. Creative writers were no less affected, giving expression to the sense of disquiet over the repression unleashed by the colonial government.

Such sentiments were echoed, with equal vigour and finesse, by the Urdu poets and writers. The nationalist trends in the country as a whole strengthened the growth of socialist thought, and socialistic ideas influenced a cross-section of Urdu writers well before the establishment of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The establishment of the CPI helped channelise the anti-imperialist sentiments and made them acquire a sharper, more focused, more pronounced pro-nationalist hue, while at the same time strengthening the socialist sentiment that already existed in a large section of educated Indians, especially the Muslims.