US Letter to Afghanistan: Forget Democracy, Share Power for Free

The essence of the ‘Afghanistan leaks’ – the letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani and a draft peace agreement – may boil down to one question and that is: who takes responsibility for failure if the ideas for an accelerated process fall flat?

Given the tone of Blinken’s letter and the pressure on Ghani to deliver on many fronts simultaneously, the arrow will likely point towards the government in Kabul if things don’t go according to Washington’s amended plan. An elected government could end up being the scapegoat instead of the Taliban, supplied and supported by Pakistan.